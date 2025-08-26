Official US notice: Trump to hit Indian imports with 50% tariff starting August 27

The United States will impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports beginning August 27, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil as a national security concern under President Donald Trump’s new executive order.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a public notice through U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirming the new duties, which implement Executive Order 14329, signed by President Trump on August 6. The measure targets Indian goods as part of Washington’s broader crackdown on countries maintaining trade ties with Moscow.

The tariffs, applied to a broad list of products, will affect all goods “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption” after the 12:01 a.m. EST deadline on August 27.

Trump warned of “very big consequences” for other nations if Russia relations don’t shift, although major oil importers like China have so far avoided penalties.

In August, Trump doubled the total tariff rate on Indian imports to 50% in response to New Delhi’s refusal to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude. India relies on Russia for roughly a third of its oil imports—a strategy that has helped keep fuel prices stable at home.

Indian officials condemned the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while expressing hope that diplomatic progress could reverse the measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Ahmedabad, said his government “will not compromise” on protecting farmers and small businesses. “No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it,” Modi declared during a public address.

He pledged to shield vulnerable sectors and urged citizens to support swadeshi, or Indian-made goods. “Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods,” he said.