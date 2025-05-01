OMCs reduce commercial LPG rate, domestic LPG prices unchanged; ATF prices cut again

On May 1, oil marketing companies (OMCs) trimmed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders across India, delivering modest relief to businesses. In Delhi, the cylinder now costs Rs 1,747.50 — a Rs 14.50 drop from its earlier rate of Rs 1,762. The revision, however, did not touch domestic LPG prices, which remain unchanged.

In other metros, the commercial LPG rate has similarly dipped. Mumbai saw a cut from Rs 1,714.50 to Rs 1,699; Kolkata from Rs 1,872 to Rs 1,857.50; and Chennai from Rs 1,924.50 to Rs 1,910. The reduction aligns with international price benchmarks, especially impacting sectors like hospitality and food services.

This comes after OMCs slashed commercial LPG prices by Rs 41 in April, indicating a continuing trend of easing rates for non-domestic consumers.

Domestic LPG prices, on the other hand, hold steady. A 14.2-kg cylinder is still priced at Rs 853 in Delhi, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, Rs 879 in Kolkata, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai. These rates follow a Rs 50 hike implemented by the government just last month.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been brought down — for the second time in a month. ATF now costs Rs 85,486.80 per kilolitre in Delhi, down by Rs 3,954.38 or 4.4 percent. This follows a 6.15 percent drop on April 1, effectively reversing previous hikes seen earlier this year.

In Mumbai, ATF is now priced at Rs 79,855.59 per kl. Chennai and Kolkata have also seen reductions to Rs 88,494.52 and Rs 88,237.05 per kl respectively, providing a measure of relief to the aviation sector grappling with volatile fuel costs.