On Cockroach Janta Party's lines, now E20 Janta Party demands choice of 100% petrol

First it was jobs and exam leaks. Now it's your fuel tank. Inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party — the satirical youth movement that recently pushed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to quit over the NEET paper leak scandal — a new outfit calling itself the E20 Janta Party has entered the chat. Its single demand is simple: let people choose 100% petrol instead of the government-mandated E20 ethanol blend. Behind the humour lies real anger. With fuel stations now selling only E20, users say they've lost the option to choose — and that's exactly what this new "Janta Party" wants back. Borrowing CJP's cheeky, meme-driven style of dissent, the E20 Janta Party is turning fuel-tank frustration into a full-blown movement, betting that satire plus scale can once again rattle the government's plans.

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What is E20 Janta Party?

According to a long social media post, the E20 Janta Party is a citizen-led consumer rights movement. "Consumers deserve transparency, informed choice, and accountability in fuel policy. Just as citizens have choices in many other products, they should have the freedom to choose the fuel they purchase," the post read.

What are the E20 Janta Party's demands?

One of their most significant demand is that every Indian should have the freedom to choose and purchase 100% petrol alongside blended fuel options at fuel stations. "We are not asking for subsidies, free fuel, or the withdrawal of ethanol-blended fuels. We are asking for consumer choice."

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As per the social media post, many vehicle owners raised concerns about fuel efficiency, engine compatibility, maintenance costs, and long-term performance. Besides this, the other demands by the E20 Janta Party included ensuring transparent fuel labelling, publishing clear and accessible data on the costs, benefits, and impacts of different fuel blends, independent studies to be conducted on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs, and making the findings public. It also demanded that citizens should be allowed to make informed choices instead of limiting them to a single option.

MEDIA NOTE



E20 Janta Party: Our Demand Is Simple Give Citizens the Right to Buy 100% Pure Petrol



Date: 26 July 2026



E20 Janta Party is a citizen-led movement with one simple demand:



Every Indian should have the freedom to choose and purchase 100% petrol, alongside blended… — E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) July 25, 2026

DO CHECKOUT | E20 fuel: Consumer court rules in favour of customer who flagged damage to his car

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Why the CJP comparison?

Just like the Cockroach Janta Party, the E20 Janta Party is also presented as a non-traditional, citizen-led endeavour using social media for mobilising support. The CJP began in May 2026 as a satirical political movement after a remark equated unemployed and politically youth to "cockroaches". The CJP, which quickly evolved into a youth-led movement that combined memes with five core demands, drove real protests and political outcomes.

The E20 Janta Party, on the other hand, focuses on consumer rights against fuel policy. Its initial posts are more meme-driven, just like the CJP and echo the same tone that made the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit a national phenomenon. Sharing a post by Dipke dated May 16, the E20 Janta Party wrote, "What if all bike/car owners come together?" In his post, Dipke wrote, "What if all cockroaches come together?"

In another post, they urged the CJP and Gen-Z to help them protest against E20 blending.

What makes it different from CJP?

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The E20 Janta Party is not a structured organisation yet with a founder, charter, or street presence comparable to that of the CJP. It is a digital protest handle that emerged in the aftermath of CJP's partial win with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The E20 controversy simplified

Since April 1, 2026, E20 fuel (20% ethanol, 80% petrol) has been the default petrol across India. The government says the move will reduce crude oil imports, boost sugarcane farmers' incomes, lower emissions, and improve energy security, while maintaining that pure petrol remains available at a premium. Critics, however, claim E20 has reduced mileage by 8–15%, increased engine wear and repair costs in older vehicles, and made lower-blend petrol difficult to access. They have also questioned fuel infrastructure and alleged conflicts of interest involving Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's family, allegations he has denied. Protests over E20 had already begun at Jantar Mantar before shifting into a wider public campaign.