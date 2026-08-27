Onam high: Kerala liquor sales cross Rs 770 crore in first 8 days

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That was up from Rs 694.96 crore during the corresponding eight-day period of last year's Onam season.

Sales were particularly strong on Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, when liquor worth Rs 126.31 crore was sold through Bevco outlets.

However, that was lower than the Rs 137.64 crore recorded on the corresponding day last year.

Despite the lower one-day sales, officials expect this year's total Onam sales to surpass last year's figure.

Bevco recorded Rs 826.38 crore in liquor sales during the 2025 Onam season.

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hat Is Bevco?

Bevco is a fully owned Kerala government company responsible for buying and selling or distributing alcoholic beverages in the state.

Its portfolio includes Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, wine, foreign-made foreign liquor (FMFL), and foreign-made wine (FMW).

With two days of the 10-day Onam season still to go, officials expect sales to cross last year's Rs 826.38-crore mark.

