One click, e-rickshaw stops? Vehicles allegedly disabled via app, police launch probe

For e-rickshaw drivers who depend on each trip to earn their daily income, a sudden breakdown can mean lost wages and deep distress. Ujjain Police have detained an 18-year-old suspect in a suspected fraud in which e-rickshaws were allegedly hacked through a mobile application, and drivers were then charged to restart them, according to India Today.

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Police said the accused and others allegedly used a mobile app or other technical means to remotely disrupt e-rickshaws late at night in isolated areas. Once the vehicles stopped, the same people allegedly approached the drivers, posed as technical experts, restarted the rickshaws within minutes and charged ₹200 to ₹300, and sometimes more. The case has also raised concerns over vulnerabilities in Bluetooth-enabled battery systems used in some e-rickshaws.

The matter came to light after several drivers and the Unorganised E-rickshaw Drivers and Operators Association lodged complaints. Acting on the instructions of Additional SP Alok Sharma, a joint team of the Crime Branch and the concerned police station began an investigation. Police detained 18-year-old Ritesh Bhanupa on suspicion and said he is being questioned. Further legal action will depend on the facts established during the probe.

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Sharma said police are technically examining claims that e-rickshaw systems were affected through a mobile application. Investigators are also studying CCTV footage, technical evidence and suspicious activity across the city to identify the full network, if any.

Police said the vulnerability involved the Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management System, or BMS, used in some e-rickshaws. A mobile application called BAT-BMS could scan nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs and disable moving vehicles by switching off discharge, especially where low-cost battery units lacked password protection or authentication, according to ANI.

Police said the weakness was linked to the lack of password protection in the BAT-BMS app by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. Many drivers were reportedly unaware of the BMS features or password settings because dealers seldom informed them. The issue was later addressed by requiring password authentication.

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Similar reports also surfaced from Delhi. Social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui told ANI that he had seen a stranded driver who lost around Rs 400 to Rs 500 for the day and was unable to move his rented rickshaw. Ujjain Police have advised drivers not to pay or transfer money to unknown people if a vehicle stops suddenly, and to contact only an authorised service centre or company technician. They have also asked drivers to note the photo, video or registration number of any suspicious person offering paid help and report the matter on Dial 100/112, Cyber Helpline 1930 or at the nearest police station.

(With India Today, ANI inputs)