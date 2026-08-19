One day, One university: Modi government's new outreach plan to reach Gen Z students

The visits are expected to serve a dual purpose: giving students an opportunity to raise issues directly with Union ministers while allowing the government to explain its schemes and initiatives related to education, jobs and youth welfare.

The proposed outreach comes as concerns over education and competitive examinations continue to attract public attention.

Issues surrounding the NEET examination, including protests and allegations related to question-paper leaks, have added to concerns among students and their families.

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Focus on Gen Z and changing youth concerns

The initiative also comes as the government looks to strengthen its engagement with Gen Z, a generation that is highly active on social media and increasingly vocal about education, employment and its future prospects.

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During the university visits, students and youth groups are expected to raise concerns around examination transparency, academic opportunities, employment prospects and affordability.

For the government, the programme could provide a direct channel to communicate its policies while also allowing ministers to hear concerns from students on the ground.

Will student concerns translate into action?

The impact of the initiative, however, is likely to depend on how openly students can raise their concerns and whether the issues brought up during these interactions result in concrete action.

Education experts and student groups could use the proposed interactions to seek greater clarity on examination systems, access to academic opportunities, jobs and the cost of education.

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If implemented, "One Day, One University" could become a regular platform for direct dialogue between the government and young people, combining policy outreach with face-to-face engagement on issues that affect students and their future.

The programme is expected to bring ministers directly to university campuses while giving the government an opportunity to communicate its measures on youth development and hear concerns from students.