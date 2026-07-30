'One of India's top tech brains': 215 academicians defend IIT Madras Director Kamakoti in letter to Priyanka Gandhi

Don't Miss: 'What are your credentials?': Ex-CEA to Priyanka Gandhi after she mocked IIT-Madras Director Kamakoti

'RISKS UNDERMINING SCIENTIFIC TEMPER'

Addressing Priyanka Gandhi, the signatories wrote that Parliament should remain "a forum where ideas are debated with rigour, disagreements are expressed with dignity, and individuals are judged by the strength of their arguments rather than by caricatures."

"It is in this spirit that we write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert.' Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual," the letter said.

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Kamakoti is among the six-member task force constituted by the Centre last week to recommend reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent paper leaks. The task force will be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The academicians said Kamakoti, who heads one of India's leading scientific and technological institutions, has published over 150 research papers, participated in more than 50 R&D projects, received several honours, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award, and played a key role in developing India's first industry-grade microprocessor.

Must Watch: "Gau Mutra Expert" Jab Sparks Fierce Clash In Lok Sabha Between Priyanka Gandhi And Anurag Thakur

'CRITICISE ARGUMENTS, NOT SCHOLARSHIP'

The letter argued that scholars should be free to present hypotheses and discuss traditional knowledge without being reduced to labels.

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"Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations. To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop," it said.

The signatories added that "Scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas, it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them."

They further said, "Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself."

'MOCKERY IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE'

Calling for greater civility in public debate, the letter said, "In a democracy, disagreement is essential. Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement."

It added that public representatives wield significant influence over the quality of national discourse and warned that "when complex scientific questions become objects of political ridicule, society loses an opportunity for informed debate."

"We hope future debates, especially within Parliament, will reflect these values. Our democracy deserves nothing less," the letter concluded.

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The letter has been signed by several prominent figures from the country's higher education ecosystem, including former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar; former AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe; former IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam; IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty; IIT Roorkee Director KK Pant; IIT Gandhinagar Director Rajat Moona; IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja; IIT (BHU) Director Amit Patra; and IIM Ahmedabad Director Bharat Bhasker.