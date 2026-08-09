One pilot of turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fails dope test: Sources

DGCA PROBES INCIDENT

A source in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the incident is being investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's top aviation regulator.

The outcome of the enquiry will determine whether the incident needs to be investigated further by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the source said.

Air India said it could not comment on the reported dope test result because the findings had not been shared with the airline.

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings," an Air India spokesperson said.

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The airline said it conducts regular drug testing of crew members as required under civil aviation regulations.

"Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," the spokesperson added.

