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Onion prices surge 108% as food inflation bites harder in rural India

Onion prices surge 108% as food inflation bites harder in rural India

The increase has been uneven across geographies. Rural retail inflation stood at 6.08% in September, compared with 4.88% in urban areas

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Onion prices surge 108% as food inflation bites harder in rural Indiaप्याज की नई फसल और बफर स्टॉक की वजह से प्याज सस्ता हुआ. (Photo- PTI)

India’s food-price pressures intensified in September, with a sharp increase in onion prices and higher costs of sugar, edible oils and rice pushing inflation higher, particularly in rural areas.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September 2026, an increase of 71 basis points from the previous month, according to the October Monthly Economic Review. Consumer food inflation climbed to 7.74%, adding to pressure on household budgets.

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The increase has been uneven across geographies. Rural retail inflation stood at 6.08% in September, compared with 4.88% in urban areas. Food inflation in rural areas was 8.06%, against 7.18% in urban centres, reflecting the greater weight of food in rural consumption baskets.

Onion prices surged 108% year-on-year, emerging as a key driver of food inflation. Prices of sugar rose 30%, while jaggery increased 23%. Refined oil prices rose 15%, groundnut oil 14% and rice 8%, the review said.

Supply-side factors have contributed to the price pressures. Stocks from the previous rabi onion harvest are running low, while arrivals from the new kharif crop have been delayed by nearly a month. Sugar prices have also faced upward pressure amid lower sugarcane production, with excess rainfall and red rot disease affecting the crop. Higher demand ahead of the festive season and tighter global sugar supplies may have added to the increase.

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Rice prices have also faced pressure from rising international demand for Indian rice, particularly from Gulf countries, according to the review.

The rise in retail food prices is accompanied by broader wholesale cost pressures. Wholesale Price Index-based inflation increased to 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August. Inflation in the wholesale fuel and power category accelerated to 25.85%, while inflation in manufactured products rose to 9.76%.

The combination of higher food prices and rising wholesale costs could complicate the inflation outlook if these pressures persist. The review noted that food inflation continued to rise in September, while the global Food Price Index was 5.8% higher than a year earlier.

For households, the immediate concern is the concentration of price increases in frequently purchased essentials. The sharper rise in rural inflation suggests that households in rural India are facing a greater cost-of-living squeeze than urban consumers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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