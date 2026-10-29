Onion prices surge 108% as food inflation bites harder in rural India

The increase has been uneven across geographies. Rural retail inflation stood at 6.08% in September, compared with 4.88% in urban areas. Food inflation in rural areas was 8.06%, against 7.18% in urban centres, reflecting the greater weight of food in rural consumption baskets.

Onion prices surged 108% year-on-year, emerging as a key driver of food inflation. Prices of sugar rose 30%, while jaggery increased 23%. Refined oil prices rose 15%, groundnut oil 14% and rice 8%, the review said.

Supply-side factors have contributed to the price pressures. Stocks from the previous rabi onion harvest are running low, while arrivals from the new kharif crop have been delayed by nearly a month. Sugar prices have also faced upward pressure amid lower sugarcane production, with excess rainfall and red rot disease affecting the crop. Higher demand ahead of the festive season and tighter global sugar supplies may have added to the increase.

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Rice prices have also faced pressure from rising international demand for Indian rice, particularly from Gulf countries, according to the review.

The rise in retail food prices is accompanied by broader wholesale cost pressures. Wholesale Price Index-based inflation increased to 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August. Inflation in the wholesale fuel and power category accelerated to 25.85%, while inflation in manufactured products rose to 9.76%.

The combination of higher food prices and rising wholesale costs could complicate the inflation outlook if these pressures persist. The review noted that food inflation continued to rise in September, while the global Food Price Index was 5.8% higher than a year earlier.

For households, the immediate concern is the concentration of price increases in frequently purchased essentials. The sharper rise in rural inflation suggests that households in rural India are facing a greater cost-of-living squeeze than urban consumers.

