'Only 10% is original': Thyrocare's Velumani says most job, fund pitches now AI-generated

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani on Sunday questioned the overuse of AI-generated content, including ChatGPT, in everything from job applications to love letters, warning that reliance on such tools may dilute real intelligence.

In a post on Sunday, Dr Velumani wrote that over the past six months, most of what he has read — including job applications, resignations, fund-seeking messages, mentorship requests, and even, he noted wryly, love letters - falls into just two categories: "AI aided templates drafts 90%. Written original and live 10%."

He added: "One thing certain. It makes 90% Dumb, Dumber, followers. It also makes 10% Wise, Wiser. Leaders."

Calling AI a shortcut that risks eroding originality, Velumani continued: "What an easy way to assess true and original intelligence!! What is easy to do is not right to do. What is right to do is not easy to do. Use own wisdom, unless it is absent. Focus. Learn. Grow and Enjoy."

His comments come amid rising use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT across professional and personal communication - often with little human refinement or originality.

Velumani, who built one of India's most successful diagnostic brands from scratch, has often spoken about entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and resilience.

On Friday, Dr Velumani shared a reflection on risk and mindset, writing that one should always be prepared for setbacks to build resilience. "Plan to lose. You will never lose. If you fear to lose, you will always lose. Do what is difficult to do, if there is an option," he said. His comment was in response to an X user who wrote, "There are two different words. 1. Security. 2. Prosperity. There is nothing known as secured prosperity. Take risks wisely."