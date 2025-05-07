Operation Sindoor: All-party meet at 11 am tomorrow, over 200 flights cancelled -- Top points to know

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's in Muridke.
The 25-minute operation resulted in over 80 deaths of terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Significant casualties were reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, with 25-30 terrorists eliminated at each site.
Here are top 10 developments so far
- The Government has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday. Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, will represent the government.
- The agenda of this meeting will likely revolve around briefing the opposition leaders on the operation and discussing the way forward on national security matters.
- Amit Shah has called for an urgent video conference with Chief Ministers, DGPs, and chief secretaries of states that share borders with Pakistan and Nepal.
- More than 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports, including Srinagar, have been temporarily shut for operations amid airspace restrictions in the wake of Operation Sindoor.
- At least 35 flights to and from Delhi airport have been cancelled since 12 am. A total of 23 domestic departures, 8 arrivals and 4 international departures were cancelled, news agency PTI reported.
- Foreign carriers including American Airlines cancelled some of their services from the Delhi airport.
- The airports that have been temporarily shut also include Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar.
- IndiGo alone cancelled around 160 flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till 05:29 hrs IST on May 10.
- The airline also said that passengers holding valid tickets for travel during the period will get a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the nation at 03:30 pm following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across 9 locations in the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).