Operation Sindoor: All-party meet at 11 am tomorrow, over 200 flights cancelled -- Top points to know

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's in Muridke.

The 25-minute operation resulted in over 80 deaths of terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Significant casualties were reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, with 25-30 terrorists eliminated at each site.

Here are top 10 developments so far