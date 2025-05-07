Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with chief ministers of states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal, amid escalating tensions following India's retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Shah will hold the meeting with CMs, DGP, and Cabinet Secretaries of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Advertisement

The meeting came hours after the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary shelling along the LoC and International Border, killing 10 civilians and injuring 33 others, according to official sources. In response, Shah ordered immediate evacuation of civilians from forward areas, stressing that "their safety is India’s priority."

Shah is also in constant communication with Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sources told India Today.

The violence at the border followed India's targeted strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible” operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

Speaking at a press briefing shortly after the strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Earlier this morning, as you would be aware, India exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks.”

Advertisement

He added these actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. "They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India."

Misri underlined that India’s action followed continued inaction by Pakistan. "Despite a fortnight having passed since the Pahalgam attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.”

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, was carried out by Pakistani and Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Misri confirmed. "The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with headshots from close range and in front of their families," he said.