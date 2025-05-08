'Turkey should be banned from tourist lists': Ankara faces backlash for anti-India stance post Op Sindoor

Turkey is facing the backlash of Indian social media users after their statements backing Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. On Wednesday, India executed pre-dawn airstrikes on nine significant terrorist facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Air Force targeted training centers, launch pads, and the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, including the LeT's 'nerve centre' in Muridke, which previously received a donation from Osama Bin Laden, as well as JeM's base in Bahawalpur.

Social media users said on X (formerly Twitter) that Turkey should be off the leisure travel lists of all Indian tourists. "Azerbaijan(BAKU) and Turkey should be deleted from leisure travel of all Indians. Why Fund enemies (sic)?" a user asked.

A second user said: "Indians should avoid visiting Azerbaijan and Turkey. Treat them the same as Pakistan!!"

A user named Shashank Shekhar Jha even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop Indian tourists from visiting Turkey given its anti-India stance. "Turkey has officially condemned #OperationSindoor. PM @narendramodi ji, pls stop Indian tourists from visiting this Islamist country standing today with a terror nation Pakistan. We must never forgive Turkey over #Pahalgam," he said.

Sanjeev, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, wrote in a post on X that his company regularly sends shipments to the EU via air, and Turkish Airlines is the cheapest option.

He said: "We regular send shipments to EU by air. The cheapest option today was turkish airlines. The nearest alternative was ₹55 more per kg. I told the team we will bear the additional cost, but not use Turkish airlines! Why should we give business to someone standing by the enemy!"

Gurmeet Chadha, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, said that there are much better options for tourism than Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"2.5 lac Indians travelled to Baku (Azerbaijan). 2.75 lac Indians to Turkey… Just remember this while planning your next travel.. there are better places in India and globe. Also let’s try n reduce Chinese products as much as viable/possible over time," Chadha wrote.

Some users also urged people to boycott Turkish Airlines since Ankara has openly supported Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

"Every Indian must take a stand. Turkey has openly supported Pakistan—a nation that harbors and sponsors terrorism against India. It’s time to act, not ignore. Every rupee spent on Turkish Airlines or as a tourist in Turkey fuels a regime that stands against our national interest. Boycott @TurkishAirlines Airlines. Boycott Turkey as a tourist destination. Let’s not fund those who side with terror. Nation First. Always," a user commented.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India, noting that the May 7 attack by India raises the risk of war. They condemned provocative actions, urged restraint, and called for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, including counter-terrorism mechanisms.

They supported Pakistan’s request for an investigation into the April 22 terrorist attack.