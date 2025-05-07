In a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7, 2025.

The move comes in direct retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. According to the official statement, nine carefully selected sites were hit — all locations believed to be nerve centres for plotting cross-border terror strikes against India.

The government clarified that the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature. Crucially, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underscoring what officials called India’s “considerable restraint” in both the selection of targets and the manner of execution.

❗️ BREAKING: MOMENT Indian missile hits Pakistan — social media footage https://t.co/LbzmKmH87A pic.twitter.com/Z3RIIpQ3IX — RT (@RT_com) May 6, 2025

The Ministry framed the strikes as a limited but decisive response, aimed squarely at dismantling the infrastructure used to orchestrate attacks like the one in Pahalgam. It reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such violence are held to account.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack... We are living up to the commitment that those responsible... will be held accountable,” the release stated.

Pakistan reacts



In its first official response to India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Indian airstrikes had hit three locations—Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—all reportedly launched from within Indian airspace.



The statement asserted that all Pakistan Air Force planes are currently airborne and ready. While confirming the absence of immediate retaliation, the DG ISPR warned that Pakistan would respond at a “time and place of its own choosing,” vowing that the strikes would not go unanswered. In a provocative final line, the release stated, “The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief.”