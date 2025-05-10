The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) briefed the nation on the latest developments around Operation Sindoor- the synchronised precision strikes launched by the Indian Armed Forces. The briefing came after India conducted precision strikes on several Pakistani airbases, inflicting significant damage, after drone attacks from Pakistan.
In response, India targeted terror launch pads and military posts in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, specifically in Neelam Valley and Sialkot, which were being used to fire drones at Indian positions. Pakistan retaliated with a long-range missile aimed at an Indian site, but it was intercepted and destroyed by Indian Air Defence Systems.
Operation Sindoor briefing today: Here are the top points to know
- The government said that the Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only on military targets in Pakistan. India also accused Pakistan of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
- Early Saturday morning, India struck 3 high-value air bases in Pakistan -- Noor Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot in retaliation for weeks of ceasefire violations and the Pahalgam terror attacks.
- While Nur Khan air base is located just 10 km from Islamabad and is adjacent to Pakistan's military GHQ, Murid is a drone warfare hub. Rafiqui, on the other hand, houses JF-17 and Mirage squadrons of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
- The Pakistani air bases that India targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets were Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian. Radar site in Pasrur and aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted using precision ammunition, as per the government.
- Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan used a high-speed missile to target air bases in Punjab at 01:40 am. She added that damages were inflicted on the Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Bathinda Air Force bases.
- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh quickly said that the damage inflicted on these air bases and the personnel were not very much.
- She also debunked Pakistan's claims of having destroyed India's S-400 (Sudarshan Chakra) air defence system, as well as the claims of destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa.
- Colonel Qureshi also mentioned that Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. "This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure."
- She also said that Pakistan took the cover of civilian aircraft taking off from Lahore and also misused international routes to hide their activities.
- Meanwhile, Pakistan reportedly named its military response to India -- Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos -- a term drawn from the Quran, meaning 'solid wall of lead'.
- Pakistan has also claimed that it struck 7 Indian sites and launched its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, dedicating it to children, it claims were killed in Indian operations. This was quickly dismissed by Indian officials as propaganda by Pakistan to distract from its backing of terror groups.