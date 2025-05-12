The Indian Armed Forces on Sunday released the names of the Pakistani Army personnel and police officials of the Punjab province who attended the funeral of terrorists in Muridke. They also released the pictures of the officials sighted at the funeral in Muridke.

After India killed more than 100 terrorists in India's precision strikes as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor, videos and images of the funerals of terrorists did the rounds on social media. In these videos, several Pakistani army officials and personnel were seen attending the last rites of the terrorists in different parts of the country.

Key Pakistani Army personnel and police officials of the Punjab province who were seen at the funeral

Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Commander of the IV Corps of Lahore

Major General Rao Imran Sartaj of the 11th Infantry Division of Lahore

Brigadier Mohammad Furqan Shabbir

Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Punjab Police

Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab

The funeral prayers for the 3 men killed in India's strikes on a terror camp in Muridke near Lahore were led by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, Masoof Azhar's brother and a US-designated terrorist. Civil officials and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) were also present.

After the funeral, a video showing Pakistan Army personnel carrying the coffins of terrorists, draped in the Pakistan flag, in Muridke, went viral.

On May 8, India condemned Pakistan for holding "state funerals" for terrorists, criticizing this practice.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri displayed a photo of Pakistani Army and police personnel praying by the coffins of these terrorists and questioned the message it sends.

He also debunked Pakistan's claims of civilians being killed in Indian strikes. "It's also odd that the funerals of civilians are carried out with coffins being draped in Pakistani flags and state honours being accorded," he added.

Precision strikes under Operation Sindoor were launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Nine terrorist locations were targeted: Sawai Nalla, Sarjal, Muridke, Kotli, Kotli Gulpur, Mehmoona Joya, Bhimber, and Bahawalpur—four in Pakistan and five in POK. Key sites included Bahawalpur, the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Muridke,