Operation Sindoor latest news: PM Modi's visit to Norway, Croatia, the Netherlands postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Norway, Croatia and the Netherlands currently stands postponed, news agency ANI reported, citing sources aware of the matter. PM Modi's three-nation visit was scheduled for later this month.

The development comes hours after India conducted Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After the strike against Pakistan, South Block witnessed several hectic parleys.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. After the cabinet meeting got over, a separate meeting between PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently underway.

Later in the day, he will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which will take stock of the evolving situation. In this meeting, a resolution on the overnight strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces is likely to be passed, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg Television that Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tension with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation.

Asif said: "We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we’ll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension."

When asked about the possibility of talks, he said he was not aware of any such potential engagements.

In a calibrated and non-escalatory response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine locations associated with terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Among the key sites hit were the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and a Lashkar-e-Taiba base located in Muridke. After the terror attack that took the lives of 26 tourists, the Prime Minister had granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine the targets and timing for this counter-offensive.

Before the action, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval provided the Prime Minister with a comprehensive update on the prevailing situation.