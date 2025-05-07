Operation Sindoor updates: Indian Army briefing soon, IAF takes full control of Chandigarh airport

The Indian Army is all set to brief the public in detail about the strikes in Pakistan late Wednesday night. The press briefing will take place at 10:30 am on Wednesday. All three branches of the Indian Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—conducted a coordinated assault on 9 terror sites in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The attack resulted in the death of 80-90 terrorists, with significant losses reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where about 25-30 terrorists were killed at each location. The operation specifically targeted terror launchpads and infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself decided the codename -- Operation Sindoor -- for the Indian Armed Forces' offensive against Pakistan on Wednesday late at night, as per sources.
Indian Army briefing on Operation Sindoor: Here are the top updates so far
- Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is currently meeting and briefing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the South Block, as per news agency ANI.
- Indian airspace is being closely monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) amid concerns of a possible retaliatory attack from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, as per sources.
- Civil aviation services have been closed at airports in the border areas of Gujarat in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Flights at the Bhuj, Porbandar, and Rajkot airports have been impacted.
- The Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken complete control of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh as flights have been cancelled due to the prevailing situation.
- All domestic and international flights will remain suspended until further notice, Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL), said.