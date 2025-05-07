Operation Sindoor updates: Indian Army briefing soon, IAF takes full control of Chandigarh airport

The Indian Army is all set to brief the public in detail about the strikes in Pakistan late Wednesday night. The press briefing will take place at 10:30 am on Wednesday. All three branches of the Indian Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—conducted a coordinated assault on 9 terror sites in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of 80-90 terrorists, with significant losses reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where about 25-30 terrorists were killed at each location. The operation specifically targeted terror launchpads and infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself decided the codename -- Operation Sindoor -- for the Indian Armed Forces' offensive against Pakistan on Wednesday late at night, as per sources.

Indian Army briefing on Operation Sindoor: Here are the top updates so far