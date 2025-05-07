Operation Sindoor mapped: The terror sites India struck in Pakistan. Why each one was chosen

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday formally confirmed that the Indian Air Force had struck multiple sites across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), describing the action as a “blatant act of war” and vowing retaliation “at a time and place of its choosing.”

The statement, reported by various outlets, is the first official acknowledgment by Islamabad of the locations targeted under India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Pakistani foreign ministry release confirmed strikes in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli, while additional sites reportedly hit include Gulpur, Bhimber, Bagh, Chak Amru, and Sialkot.

These nine locations were selected based on actionable intelligence linking them to terrorist activity.

Muridke and Bahawalpur: Strikes on known terror HQs

Muridke, near Lahore, is widely reported as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



The complex targeted reportedly included training camps, offices, and logistics nodes. Similarly, in Bahawalpur, Indian strikes reportedly hit the Subhanullah mosque in the Ahmed East area, which is allegedly tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operations. Bahawalpur has long been associated with JeM’s training and recruitment facilities.

Muzaffarabad and Kotli: Strategic launchpads in PoK

Muzaffarabad, the administrative capital of PoK, and Kotli, near the Line of Control, were also hit. Both locations are considered major hubs for terror infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.



Intelligence assessments have repeatedly flagged these areas for housing camps, logistics centers, and staging grounds for cross-border attacks.

Smaller camps across the region

Additional sites like Gulpur, Bhimber, Bagh, Chak Amru, and Sialkot are believed to support the broader terror ecosystem with training, weapons storage, and safe houses. These camps reportedly function as feeder nodes in the militant network, providing logistical and operational support.

According to Indian statements, the operation deliberately avoided Pakistani military installations, and was designed to be non-escalatory while targeting high-value terror infrastructure. All nine sites were selected based on intelligence inputs and reportedly housed training facilities, explosives, and possibly senior leadership of banned groups.

Pakistan has accused India of endangering civilian lives and violating international law. However, Indian officials maintain the action was a measured counter-terror strike, not a declaration of war.