Inside Operation Sindoor: How 5 strategic strikes redefined India’s counter-terror playbook

India’s “Operation Sindoor,” launched on the night of May 7–8, 2025, marked a swift and high-precision response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians in the heart of the Kashmir valley.

Designed to restore deterrence without triggering a wider conflict, the operation combined military precision with strategic restraint. Officials described it as a targeted strike on terror infrastructure, carefully avoiding escalation while sending a clear message to Pakistan-based groups.

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The operation followed the April 22 attack carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which claimed responsibility soon after the incident. With Pakistan failing to act against such groups, India carried out coordinated strikes on nine identified terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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1. Intelligence-driven precision targeting

At the core of Operation Sindoor was actionable intelligence. As highlighted in official statements, India leveraged satellite surveillance, signal intelligence, and human intelligence to identify specific terror facilities. The strikes were highly targeted, minimising collateral damage while focusing exclusively on terror-linked sites.

2. Stand-off weapon systems

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The operation relied heavily on long-range, stand-off strike capabilities. The Indian Air Force deployed advanced systems such as SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions, enabling strikes from within Indian territory. This reduced operational risk and prevented immediate escalation.

3. Indigenous technology validation

A key aspect, as noted in PIB briefings, was the operational deployment of indigenous defence systems. Platforms such as the BrahMos missile, Akash air defence system, and SkyStriker drones were utilised, showcasing the effectiveness of India’s self-reliance push in defence manufacturing.

4. Non-escalatory tactical approach

According to the Consulate General of India in Türkiye, the operation was carefully calibrated to avoid a broader military conflict. Indian forces deliberately refrained from targeting Pakistani military installations or civilian areas, focusing solely on terror infrastructure. This reinforced India’s commitment to a non-escalatory posture.

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5. Multi-domain joint operations

Operation Sindoor also demonstrated seamless coordination across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. While the Air Force executed precision strikes, the Navy maintained a forward presence in the North Arabian Sea, and ground forces remained on high alert. This joint operational framework highlighted India’s integrated military capability.

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In the aftermath, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes targeting multiple Indian military installations. According to PIB statements, India’s integrated air defence and counter-drone systems successfully intercepted these threats, with debris confirming Pakistani origin.

Beyond military action, India also signalled a broader strategic response, including diplomatic and economic measures aimed at isolating Pakistan.

India, in a statement, said: "Operation Sindoor is a principle-driven military response underpinned by strategic restraint. It was in response to a barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists that originated from Pakistan. India had a right to respond, which it did, in a responsible, restrained, measured and non-escalatory manner."