'Operation Sindoor not yet over': Indian Embassy in Portugal claps back at Pakistan's 'desperate provocations'

The Indian Embassy in Portugal has firmly addressed a protest organised by Pakistani nationals near its Chancery building. The protest was described as a "desperate provocation" by the Embassy, which responded with a strong message through 'Operation Sindoor'.

In a statement on X, the Embassy expressed gratitude to the Government of Portugal and its police for ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy, emphasising India's resolve against intimidation. "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," the Embassy stated.

Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal

responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and It’s police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the… pic.twitter.com/63s951jH1R — India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 18, 2025

India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, reinforced the Embassy's stance, highlighting the protest was met with a "silent yet strong and resolute message, 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'." He noted that all Embassy officers maintained a steadfast approach during the incident. The messaging underlines India's commitment to addressing provocations with a clear and determined response.

Protests organised by Pakistan outside the Embassy were met with a silent yet strong and resolute message from our side “Operation Sindoor is not yet over”. All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach. @MEAIndia @indiandiplomats https://t.co/gl6U1kfBGk pic.twitter.com/o7cRm4oDI6 — Puneet Roy Kundal (@prkundal) May 18, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also commented on the situation, indicating that "Operation Sindoor is not over yet" and what has occurred was only a "trailer." He added that Pakistan remains on probation and that if its behaviour does not improve, "it will be given the strictest punishment." Singh's remarks underscore India's readiness to take further action if necessary, maintaining a vigilant stance on regional security issues.

Earlier this month, on May 7, Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The military action was in retaliation to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which led to 26 fatalities.

Following India's military actions, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and drone attacks. In response, India conducted coordinated attacks damaging radar, communication centres, and airfields in Pakistan. An understanding to cease hostilities was reached on May 10.