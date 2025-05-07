Operation Sindoor: 'Closely monitoring India-Pakistan situation, hope this ends quickly,' says US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said that he is closely monitoring the evolving situation between India and Pakistan. He further expressed a desire for a swift resolution of the tensions between India and Pakistan following India's targeted military action early Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, Rubio stated, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 6, 2025

On Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a series of missile strikes aimed at nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, a known Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold. These strikes were meticulously planned to ensure no Pakistani civilian, economic, or military targets were hit.

"India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a release.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC confirmed that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with Marco Rubio shortly after the strikes, providing a detailed briefing on the operation. "Shortly after the strikes," NSA Doval spoke with Rubio and "briefed him on the actions taken," according to the embassy.

The strikes follow a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. India claims to have substantial evidence, including technical data and survivor testimonies, implicating Pakistan-based terrorists in the attack. "India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack," it said.

The operation was carried out to dismantle terror infrastructure without escalating tensions further. India expected Pakistan to take action against the terrorist networks within its borders, but has accused Pakistan of indulging in denial and making unfounded allegations of false flag operations.

"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," it added.