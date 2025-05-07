Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his country has every right to give a "befitting reply" after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck down 9 terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and the Punjab province.

He said that India carried out attacks at 5 places in Pakistan, while terming the action as an "act of war". The Ministry of Defence announced at 01:44 am on May 7 that, under the codename Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes on 9 terror sites in Pakistan and POJK.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This action was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths, including tourists and a local ponywallah. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council at 10 am.

After the strike, Pakistan closed its airspace for all air traffic for 48 hours. Terming the air strikes by India as a "flagrant violation" of Pakistan's sovereignty, the UN charter and international law, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X: "It has jeopardised regional peace."

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Pakistani news outlet Geo News: “We will respond with full force. We will pay off this debt in the manner such debt is paid."

Advertisement

He added that Pakistan's response would be kinetic as well as diplomatic, and it would not take long to respond to the Indian attack. Asif added that international media can come and verify whether India targeted terrorists' camps or civilians.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan,” the Pakistani defence minister said.

Furthermore, Asif asserted: "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered." He said that this "temporary happiness" that India has achieved with this attack will be replaced with enduring grief.