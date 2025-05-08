Operation Sindoor: Centre's all party meeting today, security beefed up for Char Dham Yatra -- Top points to know

In a significant military operation known as Operation Sindoor, India executed a strategic strike on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The death toll from Indian strikes on Pakistan has reached 31 and 46 people have been injured, a Pakistani Army spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

The operation spanned approximately 25 minutes, occurring from 01:04 am to 01:30 am. The government emphasized that its actions were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature," assuring that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the operation's execution, viewing it as a moment of collective pride for the nation. This action was a direct response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives, including that of a Nepali citizen.

