'Pakistan is an artificial entity, redraw its map': Baloch activist backs India's action in open letter to the world

Mir Yar Baloch, a writer and activist from Balochistan, on Saturday backed India's precision strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Besides backing India, he had a radical request to make of the international community with regard to Pakistan.

Speaking of Operation Sindoor, he said that the precision strikes were done to give justice to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Advertisement

"India is doing absolutely what is appropriate for a durable peace and tranquillity. Today, the global community must join India's #OperationSindoor, which is to give justice to those widows and innocent people who lost their loved ones," Mir Yar Baloch said.

Baloch said in his open letter to the international community that Pakistan has no ethnic, cultural, national and civilizational roots in history, calling it "an artificial entity".

Message to the international community,



Dear citizens of the world,

Pakistan is an artificial entity, it has no ethnic, cultural, national and civilizational roots in the history. It was invented by the Britishers as buffer state to divide United India which resulted 77 years… pic.twitter.com/2ne31y9KNF — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) May 9, 2025

He further claimed that Pakistan was made by the British in 1947 as a buffer state to divide United India, leading to 77 years of conflict, unrest, creation of jihadis (terrorists), terror infrastructure and the introduction of the term Jihad.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he said that the permanent solution to the problem of terrorism in Pakistan is neither the change in command in its Army nor the reshuffling in its establishment.

"The learned people across the board are convinced that the permanent remedy to Pakistan's terror school of thought is not change in command in army or reshuffle in the establishment but to redraw the map of Pakistan where the territories of Balochistan must be given independence which was illegally incorporated into Pakistan in 27 March 1948," he wrote in his post.

The Baloch writer and activist explained that as per this construct, the Sindh province would be asked to remain independent from Pakistan and join India due to its historic bond with the country. Reamining part of Pashtunistan, which comprises of Pashtun ethnicity, should be incorporated into Afghanistan since the country shares common culture, language, attire and land, as per Mir Yar Baloch.

Advertisement

"The PoK must be liberated from Pakistan's illegal occupation." He added that India is not the only victim of Pakistan's terror infrastructure and has the backing of Balochis, Sindhis, Pashtuns, and Kashmiris for conducting Operation Sindoor.

"India is not alone, the Baloch, Pashtun, Sindh and Kashmiri people, who are also the prime victims of Pakistan's fundamentalist army for last more than 7 decades, are appreciating India's precise air and drone strikes against Pakistan's terror infrastructure and facilitators of terror groups."

Towards the end of his post, he cited how Iran-funded terror outfits attacked Israel. Baloch further added that to protect its jihadi outfits, Pakistan reportedly fired more than 500 drones on civilian population of India.

"This is an act of war and India have the right under international laws to retaliate and destroy the breeding ground and epicenter of terrorism inside Pakistan,' he signed off.