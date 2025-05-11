Operation Sindoor: Pakistan shuts Rahim Yar Khan runway for a week, cites ‘work in progress’ after Indian air raid

Following India’s precision airstrikes on multiple Pakistani military installations, including the Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Punjab province, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has declared the sole runway at the Rahim Yar Khan base non-operational for a week. The formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), issued on the evening of May 10, cites the closure from 4:00 pm Pakistan time (4:30 pm IST) on May 10 until at least 4:59 am Pakistan time (5:29 am IST) on May 18, The Indian Express reported.

The NOTAM attributed the runway closure to unspecified “work in progress” and clarified that the airstrip will not be available for flight operations.

“RWY NOT AVBL FOR FLT OPERATION WIP.,” the notice stated. The acronym ‘WIP’ — as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — refers to ongoing maintenance or construction work on airport surfaces. The reference to the runway in the NOTAM suggests the work is specific to that part of the base.

The strike on the Rahim Yar Khan airbase was part of a wider Indian offensive on May 9 targeting Pakistan’s military infrastructure. Other sites hit included Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Chakwal. Additional strikes were reported in Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Visuals showed extensive damage to the Rahim Yar Khan airbase. The damage includes a massive crater in the middle of the runway, making the airbase nearly unusable for Pakistan.

“In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centre, radar sites, and weapon storage areas. Pakistan military targets at Murid, Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sunia were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft. Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions," said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a joint press briefing with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.