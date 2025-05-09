Operation Sindoor: PIB debunks false claims of attack on Gujarat’s Hazira Port amid Indo-Pak tensions

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted circulating social media rumors alleging a Pakistani attack on Gujarat’s Hazira Port. The PIB's fact-checking unit labeled these claims as "fake" and part of a broader disinformation campaign amid heightened tensions following India's Operation Sindoor.

The PIB emphasized that the video purportedly showing the attack is unrelated and predates the current situation, urging citizens to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.

This clarification follows a series of similar claims, including false reports of strikes on Indian military bases and downed aircraft.

This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in #Gujarat has been attacked #PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021.



* Do not share this video. Refer the link… pic.twitter.com/nlQwgVAj3k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

Earlier, the Indian Navy reportedly initiated retaliatory operations in response to Pakistan's recent escalation, which included attempted missile strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and drone strikes in areas such as Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Targeted operations have commenced in the Arabian Sea against several Pakistani targets as of the early hours on Friday.

A series of explosions were detected in Jammu on Thursday evening, revealing that Pakistan had fired missiles at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports indicate that the cities of RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar were targeted. Fortunately, India's air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming missiles.

Additionally, instances of shelling were recorded in Pathankot, while drones were intercepted in Jaisalmer. As a precautionary measure, blackouts were implemented in multiple cities, including Chandigarh, Mohali, and Srinagar.

On May 8, India initiated a retaliatory response against Pakistan in response to a string of unsuccessful drone and missile attacks that were intercepted by the Indian defense system on Thursday. Official sources have verified that India has launched missiles towards Pakistan, targeting cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi. Reports indicate a widespread blackout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Armed Forces initiated 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 in reaction to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, launching attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Subsequently, Pakistan responded with intense cross-border shelling and drone operations. Overnight on May 7-8, Pakistani troops engaged in small arms and artillery fire across various sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor.