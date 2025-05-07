'Proud of our Armed Forces': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge & other Congress leaders support armed action against Pak terror camps

The Congress on Wednesday extended full support to India’s military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that national security remains a top priority for the party.

Reacting to the Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.”

Kharge stressed that the Congress has “an unflinching national policy” against all forms of terrorism emanating from across the border and reiterated that “national interest is supreme for us.” He also said the party had stood with the government “since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack” and would continue to do so to counter cross-border terrorism.

Using the hashtag #OperationSindoor, Kharge added, “National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces.”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also voiced support for the strikes, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed the party’s stance, saying India’s fight against terror must remain “uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest.” He added that the INC had stood firmly behind the government and armed forces “right from the night of April 22nd.”

OPERATION SINDOOR

In a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, as well as training camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was named 'Operation Sindoor'.

The defence ministry stated that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, ensuring no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation, which successfully hit all nine targets, including regions in PoK where terror camps have long existed.

Pakistan's military and political leaders called it an act of war. Its foreign ministry accused India of violating its sovereignty and warned of a potential response.

India has briefed several countries, including the US, UK, and Russia, about the operation, emphasising its commitment to holding those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable. The Indian military remains on high alert along the Pakistan frontier as the situation develops.