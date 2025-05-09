Operation Sindoor: Three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi, say Indian Railways

In the aftermath of the drone attack on Jammu on May 8 and the heightened tensions along the northern border following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Railways has announced plans to operate three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi to assist stranded passengers and manage increased travel demand in the region.

The move comes amid growing security concerns and an uptick in civilian movement from the Jammu region following the attack. With public transportation affected and additional security checks causing delays, many travellers have found it difficult to exit the region.

The train 04612, equipped with 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches, is scheduled to depart from Jammu at 10:45 AM. Additionally, 20 Vande Bharat trains will depart at 12:45 PM from Udhampur, passing through Jammu and Pathankot. There is also a fully reserved special train set to depart from Jammu at 7 PM.

"In view of the current situation, Indian Railways has decided to run three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi," the Railways stated as reported by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that a special train will be arranged from Una to transport all players from Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings after the match was suspended on Thursday.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla announced that a special train will be arranged from Una to transport all players from Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, as well as match officials, support staff, and the broadcast crew to a safer location. This decision was made after the PBKS vs DC match faced delays due to rain and was further disrupted when the floodlights at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium went off at 10.1 overs into the game.

On Thursday, the situation escalated significantly with Pakistan launching drone attacks in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and later, parts of Gujarat and Punjab. After Indian military successfully thwarted these attempts, the Defence Ministry reaffirmed India's readiness to safeguard its sovereignty and the security of its citizens.

Today, military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir were targeted by Pakistani drones and missiles. The Defence Ministry spokesperson stated that the threats were promptly dealt with using both kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in accordance with established standard operating procedures.

The latest efforts from Islamabad to target Indian military establishments occurred within a day of a similar incident.

In a statement shared on X platform, the Indian Army reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, emphasizing that any malicious intentions will be met with a firm response. The Army reported successfully thwarting drone attacks from Pakistan and providing a fitting retaliation to instances of ceasefire violations. On the night of May 8 and 9, 2025, multiple assaults were launched by the Pakistan Armed Forces using drones and other ordnance along the entirety of the Western Border.