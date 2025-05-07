Operation Sindoor - 'Was every single terrorist killed?': Congress asks for proof of strikes in Pakistan, questions PM Modi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday demanded proof from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of the strikes that shook Pakistan late Wednesday night, as Indians were fast asleep. While calling India's response "bare minimum," Alvi said that the forces did what the Government of India told them to do.

On Wednesday late night, the Indian Armed Forces launched a joint military strike codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur (JeM headquarters), Muridke (LeT base linked to the Pahalgam attack), Muzaffarabad, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, and Sialkot.

He also questioned whether every single terrorist in Pakistan was killed as a result of this strike. The Congress leader went ahead and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether what the latter promised was fulfilled or not.

"Much better reply needs to be given, this is bare minimum. Our forces did what the Government of India told them to do, but the question again arises. Was every single terrorist killed? Won't there be another Pahalgam? PM Modi had said that the remaining land of terrorists will be destroyed... if that has happened, then, it is good," Alvi told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On #OperationSindoor, Congress leader Rashid Alvi says, "Much better reply needs to be given, this is bare minimum. Our forces did what govt of India told them to do, but the question again arises. Was every single terrorist killed? Will there won't be another… pic.twitter.com/Rtn2tXPVP8 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Gujarat Congress leader Jignesh Mevani also questioned the veracity of the strikes against Pakistan/ He wrote in a now-deleted post on X, "Isn't it? Fight war-mongers, religious hatred and fake nationalism. Terror will die of starvation."

The strike against Pakistan was seen as a response to the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press conference that India launched airstrikes at Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli.

"Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahawalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from air," he said. He further confirmed that damage assessments were currently ongoing and more details will be released in due course.