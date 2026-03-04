'Operational opportunity came up only after PM Modi left' : Israel envoy on Iran attack

Israel Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has said the recent strike on Iran was carried out after an unexpected “operational opportunity” arose shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the country.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Azar said the timing of the operation was not known during Modi’s visit.

“It was an operational opportunity that came up only after Prime Minister Modi left. Of course, during the conversations with Prime Minister Modi during the visit, we talked about regional development, but we couldn’t have actually shared something that we didn’t know,” he said.

India and Israel had earlier upgraded their ties to a 'Special Strategic Partnership' and signed 17 agreements after talks between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 26. Two days later, the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran.

Azar said the strike followed years of preparation and investment. According to him, Israel has spent billions of dollars over the years to strengthen its intelligence network and military systems in response to long-standing threats from Iran.

He explained that Israel built capabilities to track Iran’s leadership, military infrastructure and missile systems. It also developed technologies to counter rockets, ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran and from countries where Iranian proxies operate. He also added that Israel had been coordinating with the US for a long time and waiting for the right moment to act.

Azar said Israel’s security cabinet approved the strike on Saturday morning before it was launched. “It was basically, let’s say, an operational opportunity that we utilised as a result of the intelligence that came in real time,” he said.

On missile attacks from Iran, Azar said the exact number of ballistic missiles and drones fired at Israel has not been made public due to security considerations. However, he said Israel has deployed new systems, including Iron Beam, a laser-based defence system.