Oppn alleged Rs 20,000 crore Ram Mandir scam. Now, VHP urges Ayodhya Police to seek proof

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has written to the Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), urging him to record statements of several Opposition leaders over their public allegations in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.

In his letter, Kumar requested the investigating officer to "record their statements, seek the factual basis, sources, and supporting documents for their allegations."

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The letter names Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Referring to Ram Gopal Yadav's statements, Kumar said the Samajwadi Party leader had alleged a scam of nearly Rs 20,000 crore linked to the Ram Temple.

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According to the letter, Yadav claimed that 50 kg each of gold and silver, diamond necklaces, and crores of rupees in cash donated by devotees from India and abroad had gone missing and were not reflected in official records.

The International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Senior Advocate Shri Alok Kumar (@AlokKumarLIVE) has urged the Investigating Officer to examine Ram Gopal Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Priyanka Vadra, and others over their public allegations in the Ram Janmabhoomi… pic.twitter.com/WVhIKLtXv9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 5, 2026

The letter further said Yadav alleged that the purported theft did not involve only junior employees or temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, but also several "big names" and influential people.

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Kumar also referred to Kejriwal's public statements alleging that Lord Ram's necklace, ceremonial footwear, diamonds, ornaments, silver bricks, silver lamps, and large amounts of cash had been stolen.

Quoting Kejriwal's video posted on X, the letter said he had claimed: "Donations worth crores of rupees have been stolen from the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is being said that nearly ₹200 crore in cash alone was stolen, and several boxes containing diamonds and jewellery are missing."

The VHP chief said Kejriwal had also questioned the silence of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, while claiming that the government could fall if an impartial investigation was conducted.

The letter further referred to Sanjay Singh's public allegation that more than Rs 200 crore had been stolen and that over 50 employees were involved.

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Regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kumar cited her statement questioning whether junior employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and misappropriated donations worth thousands of crores or whether influential people were involved.

The letter notes that these are allegations attributed to the political leaders and not established findings.

'They Appear Acquainted With Facts Of The Case'

Kumar argued that since the leaders had publicly made specific allegations, including figures running into hundreds and even thousands of crores, they appeared to possess knowledge relevant to the investigation.

"Be that as it may, the allegations made by the above-named and other persons lead one to believe that they are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case," the letter said.

He urged investigators to require their attendance under the applicable provisions of law, or otherwise record their statements so they could disclose: the factual basis of the allegations made by them; the source of their information; and all documents or other material in their possession supporting such allegations.

Evidence Should Aid Probe; False Claims Should Face Action: VHP

Kumar said that if the leaders produced credible material supporting their allegations, it would assist the investigating agency in discovering the truth.

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"Should any of the aforesaid persons furnish credible material in support of their allegations, the same would undoubtedly assist the Investigating Agency in discovering the truth," the letter said.

However, he added that if it emerged that the allegations had been made without any factual basis or supporting material, that too should become part of the investigation.

"If it is found that knowingly false or reckless allegations have been made without any supporting basis, the Investigating Agency may consider taking such action as may be permissible in law. Nobody can be permitted to make wild allegations that tend to create and promote feelings of hatred, ill will and enmity and get away with it," Kumar wrote. "In such a case, the law will then take its own course."

