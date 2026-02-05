Budget session of Parliament: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the Lower House as the Opposition MPs surrounded his chair. He said that he received information that any mishap could have taken place.

"The country saw what happened in the House yesterday. Everyone saw how the MPs approached the PM's chair in the House. I got information that any mishap could have happened. To ensure that such a situation does not arise, I conveyed to PM Modi not to come to the House," Birla said in the Lok Sabha.

He added that he had information beforehand that Opposition MPs led by Congress could attempt to disrupt the Prime Minister's address.

"Historically, political disagreements have not been brought to the floor of Parliament. I received credible information that some members of the Congress party could have approached the Prime Minister's seat and caused an unforeseen incident."

He added, "If such an incident had occurred, it would have severely damaged the dignity of the nation. That is why I urged the Prime Minister not to come to Parliament".

Birla said that it has never been the tradition of this House to bring political differences to the Speaker's office. "What happened yesterday is a black spot in the history of Parliament."

