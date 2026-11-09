Ordering food on a train? IRCTC warns passengers about these unauthorised websites and apps

The enforcement drive has been launched to identify and curb the operations of unauthorised e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the Indian Railways network.

Why is IRCTC taking action against unauthorised e-catering platforms?

IRCTC said that the proliferation of unauthorised e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.

Recognising the importance of protecting passengers’ health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC has intensified its enforcement measures against such platforms.

The Corporation said it has moved beyond simply issuing warnings and has started initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorised food delivery operations and related violations.

IRCTC informed that some of the unauthorised e-Catering operators are RAILRESTRO.COM, RAILRESTRO.IN and others.

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The Corporation is also taking action against the misuse of the IRCTC brand and identity by entities seeking to conduct e-catering business without proper authorisation.

What has IRCTC advised train passengers?

IRCTC has strongly advised passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official IRCTC e-Catering website, the official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorized e-catering aggregators and vendors.

The advisory comes as the Corporation steps up its enforcement action against unauthorised food delivery operations across the railway network.

Passengers have been urged to rely only on official or IRCTC-authorised channels when ordering food during their train journeys.

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What should passengers do

IRCTC has also urged passengers who encounter unauthorised food vendors or illegal food delivery activities to report such incidents to the Railway Protection Force.

Passengers can report such incidents by calling the Railway Protection Force helpline number 182.

The Corporation's enforcement drive is focused on identifying unauthorised e-catering websites and mobile applications, taking action against entities operating such services and protecting passengers from the risks linked to unauthorised food delivery during train journeys.