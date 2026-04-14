‘Organised group instigating…’: Noida protests were planned on WhatsApp, social media, says police

Noida: Police investigations revealed that the protests over low wages in Noida that turned violent was systematically coordinated using social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, and a suspected call centre-like setup.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said the protests were not spontaneous but a tech-driven operation. About 400 people have been arrested, showing the organised nature of the unrest.

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Commissioner Singh stated, "There is an organised group instigating the workers and systematically pushing things forward. In the past few days, numerous fake Twitter handles and other social media accounts have been created."

An audio clip on WhatsApp urged protesters to assemble and target police personnel. Instagram group chats encouraged participants to carry chilli powder to use against police during a lathi charge. Senior police officials are investigating these communications.

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The method involved rapid digital mobilisation, with several WhatsApp groups set up quickly. Workers were added via QR codes to maintain anonymity. Newly created social media accounts and coordinated messaging suggest an organised effort behind the scenes.

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Masked protesters reportedly targeted CCTV cameras to destroy evidence and avoid identification. Police have multiple CCTV clips showing masked youths vandalising property and causing chaos.

Authorities suspect a larger organised network and are investigating funding sources and possible external links. Commissioner Singh said, "We will trace the funding trail. If any external or cross-border links are found, appropriate action will follow."

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Amid the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a hike in minimum wages across worker categories, effective retrospectively from April 1. In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled and skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and Rs 16,868, respectively.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged employers to ensure timely wage payments, fair overtime compensation, weekly offs, bonuses, and social security benefits. He also emphasised maintaining safe working conditions, especially for women workers.

