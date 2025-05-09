'Our defence system best against Chinese weapons': X user hails India's iron dome, forex muscle, military grit after Pakistan strike

India’s unflinching air defence response to Pakistan’s failed missile retaliation has not only won military admiration but also drawn attention to the country’s deep-rooted strategic shift in posture, firepower, and confidence. Amid heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, India’s defence shield, powered by systems like S-400 Triumf, Barak-8, Akash missiles, and anti-drone technologies, held firm, intercepting every hostile projectile aimed at its borders.

Advertisement

Praising the resilience and maturity of India’s counteroffensive, market analyst Varinder Bansal took to X to highlight how far the country has come. “These tensions will go for few weeks and God knows – things may settle soon as well. But one thing is for sure that India will come back much stronger. These are not emotions but facts,” he wrote.

Backing up his praise with numbers, Bansal stressed the strength of India’s economic and military positioning: “India has forex reserves of nearly USD 700 billion and Pakistan USD 15 billion. Our soldiers & domestic made air defence system Akash, MRSAM and L70 (anti-artillery guns used for drones) have shown they are the best against Chinese weapons.”

He further noted how this moment marked a paradigm shift in India’s strategic posture: “It is big shift from a culture of passive acceptance, 'chalta hai,' to one of resolute commitment: ‘whatever it takes’ to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty, dignity, and future.”

Advertisement

These tensions will go for few weeks and God knows – things may settle soon as well. But one thing is for sure that India will come back much stronger. These are not emotions but facts. India has forex reserves of nearly USD 700 billion and Pakistan USD 15 billion. Our soldiers &… — Varinder Bansal 🇮🇳 (@varinder_bansal) May 9, 2025

Indeed, India’s airspace today is shielded by a layered, tech-driven defence grid. In the past decade alone, the government has inked key strategic deals such as the ₹35,000 crore S-400 Triumf contract with Russia, and a $2.5 billion agreement for Barak-8 missiles from Israel, now defending critical air bases like Bathinda. Akash batteries and DRDO’s indigenous drone neutralisation systems round out the arsenal, creating a network that has proven impossible to breach.

Advertisement

The combat debut of loitering munitions—drones that circle targets before striking—added a new edge to India’s offensive operations. Manufactured in India and used in Operation Sindoor, these drones struck key terror and air defence facilities in Pakistan with precision. A Chinese-supplied HQ-9 unit in Lahore was reportedly destroyed, further highlighting the technological leap in India's strike capabilities.

As Bansal summed up, “We are the fortunate generation witnessing this transformation. And the generations ahead may live in the strength and security built by today’s sacrifices and vision. Jai Hind.”