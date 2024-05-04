'Our economy is not faltering': Jaishankar rejects Biden’s 'xenophobic' remark on India

"Our economy is not faltering," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while rejecting US President Joe Biden’s description of India as “xenophobic” and grouping it with "economically troubled" countries.

“India is always… India has been a very unique country… I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it's been a society which has been very open… different people from different societies come to India," the Union minister said at the ET Roundtable on May 3.

The external affairs minister also cited the Modi government’s legislation that welcomes persecuted people from across the world. “That's why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble… I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India,” he said.

The minister also rebuked those who claimed that Muslims would lose their citizenship due to the implementation of CAA. “There are people who publicly said on record that because of CAA, a million Muslims will lose their citizenship in this country,” he said. “Why are they not being held to account? Because nobody has lost citizenship.”

Jaishankar said a segment of the Western media wants to shape the global narrative and is therefore targeting India. “It is a segment which has always believed that they should control the global narrative,” he said.

“They have indicated open preference for other political parties in India. They have waded into specific issues, taking up positions. If they give comments and judgements, you want to take it recognising where it is coming from. These are people who very openly declared that they have a stake in what is happening. They believe they have a role in what is happening,” he said.

The minister termed the ongoing US college protests over the war in Gaza “illuminating”, and said, “We got a lot of lectures about how to deal with the public every time there’s an agitation in India. I invite you to see the television pictures today on the screen. So, I mean, to me, to put it very mildly, what they preach, what they practice, what is their agenda, what is their objectivity, or lack of it? I think those are the realities."

"So, you might say this is public organisation or... some think tank giving a report. It’s politics by other means. So, I recognise it and I will call it out,” he said on the poor ranking of India on press freedom was a political hit job.

On the reports blaming India for targeted killings in Pakistan, he said, “Terrorists are there in large numbers. Statistically, where they will be in large numbers, things will happen to them...”

The Union minister described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader, who comes once in a lifetime. That conviction had led him to switch to politics after a diplomatic career, said the former foreign secretary, who became the external affairs minister in 2019.

Biden's 'xenophobic' remark

At a fundraising event, US President Joe Biden called two of the US's QUAD partners - India and Japan - along with China and Russia "xenophobic". He added that it was "xenophobia" that was hurting the economic growth of these nations. The US President made the statements suggesting these four countries didn't accept migrants.

"One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," Biden was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The White House has clarified that President Biden was making a "broader point" while making the 'xenophobic' remark. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that America's allies and partners "know very well" how much Biden "respects them".

"He (Biden) was making a more broad comment, speaking about this (US) country and speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger. And so, that’s what he was talking about," she said.

She said that if looked at the last three years, Biden has "certainly focused" on America's diplomatic ties with India and Japan, with whom it shares a "strong relationship".