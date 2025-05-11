‘Our job is not to count body bags...’: Air Marshal AK Bharti says on casualties from Pak side 

DGAO Air Marshal AK Bharti said its not "our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags" while addressing the media during a joint briefing on May 11.

The DGMO Lt Gen Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO, IAF and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, DGMO Naval Operations briefed the media on the precision strikes carried out by Indian armed forces amid heightened tensions at the Line of Control and follows the government's strong messaging on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

On being asked about the loss of lives to the Pakistan Army, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, “I mentioned 35-40 on the Line of Control and please remember that once Operation Sindoor was launched, the responses of the Pakistan Army were also on Indian Army or the Indian Armed Forces infrastructure... Our targets were terror-oriented and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we’ve used heavier weapons and there would have been casualties, but those are still being assessed...”

Replying to same query, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, whatever methods and whatever means were chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets.

“How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: #OperationSindoor | Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is… pic.twitter.com/uK9OBYuQp1 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

“A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we stuck its air bases, command centers, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we stuck includes Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad...We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more...” he added.

Speaking on the truce agreement, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, “My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on the 12th of May at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding. However, disappointingly, expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today.”

“These violations were responded to robustly...We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later...The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan...” Lieutenant General Ghai said.