'Our only quarrel is with terrorism against us': Shashi Tharoor, says India not concerned with Pakistan-China partnership

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that India was least concerned about Pakistan's partnership with China, and the quarrel with the neighbouring country is the perpetration of cross-border terrorism against India. He even cited how China supplies a majority of Pakistan's defence equipment.

Shashi Tharoor is leading the delegation of MPs in Colombia to convey India's resolve to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

"We are quite conscious that China supplies 81 per cent of all Pakistani defence equipment. Defence is a polite word, Pakistani military equipment. Much of it is not for defence but for attack. Every sovereign country has the right to do that," Tharoor said.

Furthermore, he mentioned how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the single largest project in China's Belt and Road Initiative. He said that India is least concerned with Pakistan's right to pursue development, but the issue is with the perpetration of terrorism against India.

"The single largest project in China's Belt and Road Initiative is in Pakistan, the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a highway corridor connecting China to a port in southwestern Pakistan that permits goods to be transported relatively quickly and economically to western China. We are aware of that, and our concern is not with the rights of the Pakistani people to pursue development. Of course, they may do so, including with the partnership with China. Our quarrel is only with the perpetration of terror against us," he said.

Furthermore, Tharoor expressed "disappointment" with the Colombian government over its response to Operation Sindoor. He said there can be "no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend" against acts of terrorism.

He further noted that India only exercised its right of self-defence through Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, leading to precision strikes on terror infrastructure and attempts to attack Indian military bases.

On May 10, talks between both sides led to an understanding to halt military actions.