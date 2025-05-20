'Our right to choose': Mamata names Abhishek Banerjee for anti-terror delegation, drops Yusuf Pathan

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday nominated party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to represent it in the all-party parliamentary delegation formed to take India's anti-terror message abroad in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The decision came a day after Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan opted out of the delegation.

"We are delighted to share that our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has nominated Nat'l GS Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism," the party posted on X.

“At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal's firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage,” it added.

The Centre has chosen 51 political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers across parties for seven delegations tasked with visiting world capitals to convey India’s position on cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and India’s counterstrikes under Operation Sindoor.

However, the Trinamool expressed dissatisfaction that the party was not consulted before names were finalised.

"They (Centre) cannot decide the name. If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the custom; this is the system," Mamata Banerjee told reporters. "We are with the Central government regarding external affairs policy, and we are fully supporting them."

Echoing the sentiment, Abhishek Banerjee said, “We stand with the Central Government on all decisions related to the national interest, combating terrorism, and safeguarding the country. However, the Central Government cannot decide who will represent the Trinamool Congress in the delegation. It is our party’s prerogative to choose our representatives. If you want one member, we can provide five—but the Central Government must demonstrate good intent.”

Yusuf Pathan had been assigned to the delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which is scheduled to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. However, Pathan said he will not be available.

Senior Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was also approached earlier for the global outreach, had opted out due to health reasons.