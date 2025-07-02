Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta on Tuesday called out luxury fashion house Prada for showcasing ₹500-style Indian footwear without giving credit to its origin. Referring to the global brand's Kolhapuri-style sandals, she wrote, "₹500 rupee chappal sold for ₹1 lakh, without any credit!"

"This is why I am obsessed with wearing and talking about handlooms. Every child knows who Prada and Gucci are, but very few in a room know a Himroo, Sambalpuri or Narayanpet. Our textile heritage and craftsmanship is for us to preserve, brand and benefit from. As for Prada...Remember that till the lion learns to write, all stories will always glorify the hunter,” she added in a post on X.

Gupta's remarks came after widespread outrage after Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 men’s collection featured sandals that closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals, a GI-tagged handcrafted product from Maharashtra. Artisans, political leaders, and entrepreneurs have since accused the brand of cultural appropriation and urged formal recognition and revenue sharing with the original creators.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, who led a delegation to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, "We want Prada to give the Kolhapuri identity to their product, and local artisans should get the revenue. If Prada gives us orders, we can manufacture for them. The Kolhapuri brand will reach globally.”

Mahadik told PTI that the sandals were being sold at prices between ₹1.7 lakh and ₹2.1 lakh, without any credit or royalty to the original makers in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Solapur. He also warned that a PIL may be filed and that he has sought a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Responding to the criticism, Prada later acknowledged the origin of the design. "We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship," wrote Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, in a letter to Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

For many, the issue reflects a larger failure to protect and promote Indian heritage. Social entrepreneur Anooshka Soham Bathwal said, "It's heartbreaking how our rich textile legacy often gets overshadowed by global brands. That ₹500 chappal’s true worth? Priceless heritage. You're absolutely right, we need to become better storytellers of our own craftsmanship. After all, why wear someone else's history when ours is woven with such incredible skill and tradition?"

The Kolhapuri chappal, with roots going back to the 12th century, is known for its handcrafted braided leather design and is a symbol of Maharashtra’s artisanal tradition. The product was granted GI tag status by the Indian government in 2019.