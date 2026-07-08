'Out of context': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on viral video showing him eating as Wangchuk's health deteriorates due to fast

Amid concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke recently dismissed criticism over viral videos showing him eating bread pakodas, noodles and kachori at the Jantar Mantar protest site while Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike.

In an interaction with Delhi Tak, India Today Digital's sister platform, the CJP founder said, "I think this is a childish attempt to divert attention from the real issue." He also said the widely shared bread pakoda clip predated Wangchuk's fast. "That video is from before Sonam sir's hunger strike began. It has been clipped and circulated out of context. Sonam sir joined us eight or ten days later because he was in Europe for a climate summit. The video is from before he arrived," Dipke said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dipke said Wangchuk had himself decided that only he would continue the fast while the core organising team remained free to run the protest. "Sonam sir himself told us that the core team should not go on hunger strike because someone has to manage the protest. If all of us go on a hunger strike, who will manage the thousands of people coming here? Who will deal with the police over every small issue? That is why the core team is not on hunger strike," he said.

Dipke said he had also urged Wangchuk to reconsider. "I've spoken to Sonam sir. I'm worried because his health is deteriorating. I even told him that there was no need for him to continue the hunger strike. We can continue the protest without it," he said.

Advertisement

But Wangchuk, he added, remained firm. "But Sonam sir says that until action is taken against Dharmendra Pradhan, he will continue his fast. Our strategy is to remain at Jantar Mantar," Dipke said.

Concern has grown as Wangchuk's condition worsened through the 10th and 11th days of his fast. The CJP said on Saturday that his health was deteriorating, and according to a PTI report cited by the party, Dipke said on Sunday, "Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day. How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?"

On Wednesday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost more than 7 kilograms. A health bulletin said his weight had fallen to 59.40 kilograms, his blood pressure was 103/68 mm Hg while sitting and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down, his heart rate was 74 beats per minute, his blood glucose level was 75 mg/dL, and his oxygen saturation was 98 per cent. The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

Advertisement

The protest at Jantar Mantar began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Wangchuk joined the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP protest after it began as a satirical online movement in May amid outrage over reported exam paper leaks, including NEET-UG 2026.

Asked whether the agitation would end if Pradhan was shifted in a reported Union Cabinet reshuffle, Dipke said the demand was specifically for his removal from the Education Ministry. "First, let him actually be removed. If he is removed from the Education Ministry, it won't be our victory. It will be the victory of the entire country and of all students. But first, remove him," he said.