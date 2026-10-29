Overnight train travel gets a new rule: Charging points to stay off from 11 pm to 5 am

For passengers, this means phones, laptops and other devices may not be charged through onboard sockets during the six-hour overnight window.

Why are train charging points switched off at night?

The main concern is fire safety. Faulty batteries, damaged charging equipment or overheating devices can create a risk, especially when passengers are asleep and may not notice a problem.

In the recent incident, a passenger's power bank reportedly exploded and produced smoke while connected to a train charging point. The Railway Board noted that onboard staff had failed to switch off the charging points as required.

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There is also a concern around theft, as passengers may leave their phones connected to charging sockets while sleeping.

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The Railway Board first issued instructions in June 2014, following a fire in an AC three-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express in 2013. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, had recommended switching off charging points for mobile phones and laptops in air-conditioned coaches between 10 pm and 6 am. The Railway Board later prescribed the 11 pm to 5 am window.

Does the rule apply to sleeper coaches?

The rule has been easier to enforce in AC coaches, where charging points can be switched off during the specified hours.

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Non-AC coaches have posed a bigger challenge. In earlier communications, the Railway Board said enforcing the restriction would require additional staff, which could be difficult because of the costs involved.

The latest directive, however, asks railway zones to follow the charging-point rules strictly. This means passengers should not assume that charging points will remain available overnight.

What should passengers do?

If you are taking an overnight train, charge your phone before boarding and carry a fully charged power bank as a backup.

It is also useful to keep your ticket details, destination address and important phone numbers accessible offline. Turning on battery-saving features can help extend your phone's battery.

The restriction is only on charging points. Passengers can continue using their phones during the journey, but they will not be able to charge them through the train's sockets between 11 pm and 5 am.