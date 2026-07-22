‘Owe more than outrage’: Dharmendra Pradhan blames Congress amid students' protest, call for his resignation

Students protest: Amid a sustained call for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister has blamed Congress for “manufacturing confrontation”. Pradhan’s reaction comes amid the students' protest that has rocked the national capital. In a show of support, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav, staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding his resignation.

Advertisement

Pradhan said Gandhi and INC were exploiting students as “political tools to manufacture disruption” during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. He said the opposition leaders chose to stage the dharna outside the PM residence “causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols”.

MUST READ | 'Dipke has been picked up by the police': CJP alleges crackdown as Delhi protests erupt

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were removed forcibly by the police from outside the PM residence. The dharna prompted Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to rush to the site and persuade the leaders to vacate the site.

Pradhan in his first reaction since the police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party-led protest during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, said the government is ready for a comprehensive discussion but Congress chose a political spectacle over democratic debate.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav detained after protest near PM Modi's residence

“Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines. For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened,” he said, adding that the government is 100 per cent committed to discuss NEET and to address every genuine concern of the youth in parliament.

“The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption. We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering,” he said.

Advertisement

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026

Gandhi, after his release, said that the idea to protest outside the PM residence was to bring to national attention the issues related to students, the way they were attacked by the Delhi Police on Monday, issues which are of utmost importance to the country. He said the students wanted the resignation of Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have one suggestion for Mr Narendra Modi. He should apologise to the students of the country for what the government and the home Minister did on Monday and as soon as possible, bring in reforms in the examination system," said Gandhi.

STUDENTS’ PROTEST

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20. Investigators are also probing a possible larger criminal conspiracy behind the unrest.

The FIR alleged that the accused formed an unlawful assembly, disrupted public order, obstructed government officials from performing their duties, engaged in violence and damaged public property. Protesters also allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged several police vehicles.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Dangerous precedent, not seen in mature...': Govt sources slam Congress protest outside PM's residence

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone videos and other electronic evidence to identify those involved. Social media content and other digital material are also being analysed as part of the probe.

Police said the FIR relating to the alleged conspiracy was registered after investigators gathered evidence indicating prior planning behind the unrest.

Following Monday's clashes, in which Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured and over 20 police vehicles were damaged, security has been intensified across the national capital with additional deployments, multi-layered barricades and enhanced vehicle checks. Police said further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.