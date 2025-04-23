India has announced a series of sweeping diplomatic and strategic steps against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Wednesday evening and unveiled a package of immediate retaliatory measures aimed at holding Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry stated: “The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that perpetrators of this attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible.”

In its statement, the CCS outlined the five major actions aimed at Pakistan.

Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: The landmark 1960 agreement with Pakistan has been held in abeyance “with immediate effect” until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Closure of Attari checkpost: The integrated checkpost at Attari, one of the few active land crossings between India and Pakistan, will be closed. “Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025,” the CCS stated.

Advertisement

Revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals: Pakistani nationals will no longer be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. All SPES visas issued in the past have been declared cancelled. “Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India.”

Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches: Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and given a week to leave the country.

Withdrawal of Indian military attaches from Islamabad: India will reciprocate by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts are now annulled.

The announcements came after Prime Minister Modi returned early from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and held an urgent meeting at the airport with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was in the U.S. on an official visit, is returning early to attend further security deliberations.

Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the terror site in Baisaran, Pahalgam earlier in the day and met with some of the survivors being treated at a local hospital. The attack in Baisaran is the deadliest in Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019 and has triggered a wave of outrage across the country.

The CCS decisions signal a hardening of India’s posture and an effort to diplomatically and strategically isolate Pakistan, while tightening internal security and border vigilance. The government has vowed that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam killings “will not be spared and brought to justice.”



