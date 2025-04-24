Pahalgam attack prompts US to issue ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Jammu and Kashmir

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday, the United States has issued a renewed ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of possible terrorist attacks and civil unrest in the region.

The US Embassy in New Delhi, in a press release issued on Wednesday, reminded American citizens that the State Department maintains the highest level travel warning for Jammu and Kashmir. “Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh),” the advisory said.

Advertisement

The updated advisory specifically noted that violence occurs not only along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan but also in popular tourist destinations including Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. It also mentioned that the Indian government prohibits foreign tourists from entering certain areas near the LoC.

Additionally, the advisory stated that US government personnel are prohibited from traveling to Jammu and Kashmir, further underlining the severity of the security situation following the attack.

The Pahalgam terror attack, carried out at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, is being termed one of the most severe in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Advertisement

In response to the attack, India has taken a hardline stance against Pakistan, accusing it of backing cross-border terrorism. The Indian government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post, and further visa restrictions under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also revealed that India has declared Pakistan’s defence and military advisors posted in New Delhi as persona non grata, asking them to leave within a week. The number of Pakistani diplomats in India will be scaled down to 30 from the current 55 by May 1.