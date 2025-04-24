Pahalgam attack: Rahul Gandhi condemns terror strike, backs government response; to visit Kashmir tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people dead. Expressing solidarity with the victims, Gandhi said he fully supports the government's actions in response to the attack and announced that he will visit Kashmir on Friday.

“Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action,” said Rahul Gandhi after the Centre's all-party meet.

During the all-party meeting, Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that leaders received a briefing from officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the shortcomings that occurred. Measures are currently being implemented to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

“The Defence Minister informed about the incident that happened in Pahalgam and the actions taken by the Indian government in the CCS meeting. This incident is very sad, due to which everyone in the country is worried. Keeping this in mind, the Indian government has also expressed its intention to take more stringent action today,” Rijiju said.

Leaders across opposition parties on Thursday extended full support to the central government in taking decisive action following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition is united in condemning the attack and added, “We said that efforts should be made to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We will support any action the government takes.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the all-party meeting saw a unanimous demand for action. “All parties demanded that the government destroy terror camps. There was no dissent on this issue.”

TMC’s Sudip Bandhyopadhyay noted that the discussion included concerns about security lapses, but added, “All parties stand with the government in handling terrorism.”

The statements came after an all-party meeting convened by the government in the wake of the deadly attack, which has triggered strong diplomatic and military reactions.

The Indian government's measures also included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, canceling visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and expelling Pakistani military advisers from the High Commission in New Delhi. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian aircraft and suspending all bilateral trade.​

​Following the Indian government's ultimatum in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, cross-border movements at the Attari-Wagah border have seen significant changes. Punjab Police Protocol Officer Arun Mahal reported that 28 Pakistani nationals departed India, while 105 Indian citizens returned from Pakistan. Despite the symbolic border gates remaining closed, both nations conducted their respective ceremonies independently.