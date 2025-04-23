Pahalgam terror attack: 30-year-old UP man, married in February, 'shot in the head' in Baisaran Valley

Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was among the tourists killed in the terror attack that took place through Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Dwivedi was married on February 12 this year and had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation.

The incident took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, also known as 'Mini Switzerland'. When the incident, Shubham, his wife Aishanya, and his sister-in-law were ascending on a hill on horseback.

His cousin Saurabh Dwivedi told news agency ANI that his brother was shot in the head and the terrorists started firing after asking for the names of the individuals.

"My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals... We have received information that the body will be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures," he said.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to brief the opposition about the Pahalgam attack and is considering calling an all-party meeting on the issue.

Any decision on this will be made after Union Home Minister Amit Shah returns to Delhi and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) holds a meeting, India Today reported citing sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by services chiefs including Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on the current security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Top military officials have been swiftly dispatched to the impacted regions, while local units are being urged to stay vigilant and escalate counter-terrorism efforts.

In response to the recent attack, additional troops have been deployed around the site to conduct extensive search and destroy operations aimed at neutralizing any remaining threats.

As per the preliminary probe, terrorists were seen wearing helmet-mounted cameras and they videographed the entire sequence of events.

The terrorists gathered all the tourists together and segregated them into male and female, following which the identities of the tourists were ascertained. Baisaran Valley was chosen deliberately knowing that rescue will take time and casualty therefore will be maximum, as per sources.