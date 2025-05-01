Days after Pakistan announced the closure of its airspace for Indian airlines, New Delhi is reportedly looking for new viable flight routes to manage the impact of the curbs. Major Indian airlines -- Air India and IndiGo -- are being asked to alter multiple routes, leading to rising aviation fuel costs and longer journey times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Post the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian flights on April 24, citing national security concerns and fears of an Indian imminent military strike.

The officials of the defence, external affairs, and civil aviation ministry met to discuss alternate routes to decongest western airspace, The Economic Times reported. The airlines have been asked to evaluate the feasibility of a route from the Hindu Kush.

As per this route, a flight from Delhi can reach the North part of Leh and fly over the Hindu Kush to enter Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, en route to Europe or North America, avoiding Pakistan or Afghanistan.

Challenges of the Leh-Hindu Kush route

As per experts, this will require additional training for crew to operate in such high altitude and the aircraft should have more than 22 minutes of oxygen on board due to the terrain. This is a complex exercise and will not be allowed without ensuring 100 per cent safety, as per a government official.

Advertisement

Most planes carry oxygen for 12–15 minutes to descend to 10,000 feet. Over the Hindukush, descents take longer, needing 25–30 minutes of oxygen. Some older Air India 777s have extra tanks, but the newer leased ones don’t.

How is the Pakistani airspace ban affecting Indian airlines?

The ban on using Pakistani airspace is proving costly for Indian carriers. Following the ban, major routes have shifted south over the Arabian Sea or north over Central Asia, leading to longer flight times and necessary refueling stops in cities like Vienna and Copenhagen for some ultra-long-haul flights.

As per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has instructed pilots flying from Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad to fly more south before flying over the Arabian Sea.

Advertisement

Due to the airspace closure by Pakistan, Air India is forced to take one-stop halts for its flights to the US. IndiGo, on the other hand, said that nearly 50 routes could be impacted whereas flights to Central Asia have been stopped.

"Airlines have been asked to check the feasibility of the route, following which the government can reach out to China for permission. This could offer direct access to Europe and USA without requiring a halt," a government official aware of the plan told ET.

India to approach ICAO over airspace blockade

Besides this, the Central government is considering approaching the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) over the airspace blockade. India is likely to argue that the blockade of airspace goes against the 1944 convention of civil aviation.

The 1944 Convention of International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, is aimed at promoting international cooperation in air travel and establishing a framework to regulate international air navigation and ensure safety and security in air travel.

How Indian airlines used Pakistani airspace before closure?

Before April 24, around 100 flights per day operated by Indian carriers passed through Pakistani airspace, totalling ~800 international flights each week. These flights are operated mainly by airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air.

Advertisement

The typical route map comprised direct corridors from major Indian cities (especially Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad) westward over Pakistan to reach destinations in Europe (London, Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, etc.); North America (New York, Chicago, Toronto, etc.); Central Asia (Almaty, Tashkent, Baku, Tbilisi); and The Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, etc.).

Flights would quickly enter Pakistani airspace after takeoff, cross central Pakistan, and proceed to their international destinations. This route provided the shortest and most fuel-efficient path, particularly for long-haul flights to Europe and North America.