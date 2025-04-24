Pahalgam terror attack: The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the attack on innocent civilians in Kashmir. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday evening. There has been a convention for calling an all-party meeting following such incidents with serious repercussions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the political leaders, with Singh chairing the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled after the government announced a host of measures targeting Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by the terrorists.

Diplomatic ties between the neighbours were already strained before these measures. On Wednesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated at a media briefing that the cross-border involvement in the Kashmir attack was highlighted during a special security cabinet meeting, prompting action against Pakistan. He announced that India would suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism.

The treaty, mediated by the World Bank, divides the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries and regulates water sharing. It has endured even during wars between the neighbours. Pakistan relies heavily on water from this river system for its hydropower and irrigation needs.

India also closed the only open land crossing point between the two countries, Attari border, allowing those who have crossed into India to return before May 1. With no direct flights between the countries, this move cuts all transport links.

Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under special South Asian visas, and all existing visas were cancelled. Pakistanis in India under such visas have 48 hours to leave, Misri said.

All defence advisors in the Pakistani mission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and given a week to leave. India will withdraw its own defence advisors in Pakistan and reduce its mission staff in Islamabad to 30 from 55, Misri added.

"The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigilance," Misri stated, referring to the security cabinet. "It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held accountable. India will be unrelenting in pursuing those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible," he said.